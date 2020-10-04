Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.76.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $96,591.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

