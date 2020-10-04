Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $134.25 Average PT from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $141.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $148.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

