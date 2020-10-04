Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $134.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $141.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

