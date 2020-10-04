Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TMRC opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Texas Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

