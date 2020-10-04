Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:TMRC opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Texas Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.65.
Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.