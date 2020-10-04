Tezos Price Hits $2.21 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00020717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $107.09 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 745,427,804 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

