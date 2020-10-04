TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 11.9% in September

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 270,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 516,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFFP opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $386.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

