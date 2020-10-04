The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

The First Bancorp has increased its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $239.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.70. The First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

