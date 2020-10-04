The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

DIS opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.66, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 998,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $96,496,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 106.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

