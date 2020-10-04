The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in September

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

The Weir Group stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.