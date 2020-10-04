Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 82,969 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

THTX stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.41.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

