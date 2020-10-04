Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $6.00 at MKM Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $613.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.92. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The business had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $2,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,808.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,517,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,585. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,559 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 869,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.