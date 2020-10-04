ToaCoin (TOA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $959,142.82

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, ToaCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ToaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. ToaCoin has a total market capitalization of $959,142.82 and approximately $9.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,673.81 or 1.00089342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001328 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000676 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00152787 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About ToaCoin

ToaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,361,725,054 coins and its circulating supply is 8,994,021,185 coins. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ToaCoin’s official website is www.toacoin.com . The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ToaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ToaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

