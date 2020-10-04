TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $195,495.17 and approximately $241.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000097 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002390 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001417 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.