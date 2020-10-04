Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $21.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS TRMLF remained flat at $$12.21 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.