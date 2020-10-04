Transcodium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $379,530.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $230,291.19 and approximately $379,530.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00270925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.01523982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00168207 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,340,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

