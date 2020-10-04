Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Travelers Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

