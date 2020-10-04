Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE TREX opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. Trex has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

