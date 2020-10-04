TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Ovis and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00271735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.01526308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00168316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009495 BTC.

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official website is tron.network

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ovis, Hotbit, Bithumb, Coinrail, Exmo, Exrates, Fatbtc, HitBTC, CoinExchange, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Allcoin, Koinex, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Coinnest, CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Liqui, OEX, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, BitFlip, Zebpay, Liquid, DragonEX, Indodax, RightBTC, IDAX, WazirX, Livecoin, Kucoin, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Rfinex, YoBit, Kryptono, LATOKEN, IDCM, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, DigiFinex, Tidex, Cobinhood, BitForex, Tokenomy, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, OTCBTC, LBank, Neraex, DDEX, CoinEx and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

