Truist Securiti Weighs in on Anthem Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anthem in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.33 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $275.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

