Truist Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $61.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lowered by Truist from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.54.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.