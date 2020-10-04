TrumpCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,014.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $79,682.48 and approximately $1,014.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000905 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034480 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00021608 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.01282465 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

