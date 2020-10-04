Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total value of $4,555,381.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total transaction of $767,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,243 shares of company stock valued at $39,513,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $33.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.36. 13,646,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.46. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.