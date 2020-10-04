UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

