Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and approximately $864,030.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,671.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.16 or 0.02081712 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00580942 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.