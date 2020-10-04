UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UMB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.