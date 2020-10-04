UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $31,691.40 and $5.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034532 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

