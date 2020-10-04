UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

UNCFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UniCredit from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC lowered shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.