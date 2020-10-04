Unify (UNIFY) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Unify has a market capitalization of $178,542.33 and approximately $4,200.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Mercatox and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Unify has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

