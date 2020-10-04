Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNPRF shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Uniper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Uniper stock remained flat at $$31.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. Uniper has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $35.06.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

