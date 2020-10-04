Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to report sales of $126.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $451.30 million. Uniqure posted sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11,945.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year sales of $233.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $475.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $168.32 million, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Uniqure by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,100,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,700,000 after acquiring an additional 169,429 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,604,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Uniqure by 4,709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 783,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the first quarter worth approximately $34,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 286,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,302. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $76.69.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

