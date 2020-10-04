Uniswap Tops One Day Volume of $420.80 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $353.73 million and $420.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00034242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

