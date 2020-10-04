UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, HADAX and BigONE. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $281,679.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00272814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00087128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.01520461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00168765 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, LBank, HADAX, OTCBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

