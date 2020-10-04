USDK (USDK) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDK token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. USDK has a market cap of $28.64 million and $9.55 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.01527826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00166834 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

