Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP Sells $224,976.95 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $217.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.43. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the second quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

