ValuEngine Downgrades Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ferguson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of FERGY stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

