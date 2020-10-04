ValuEngine Lowers Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.62. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Acer Therapeutics news, CEO Chris Schelling acquired 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Joseph acquired 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 202,142 shares of company stock worth $707,497. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

