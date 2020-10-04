ValuEngine Lowers AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMAG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.89 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.35.

NASDAQ AMAG opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

