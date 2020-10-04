ValuEngine Lowers Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $314.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,088,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

