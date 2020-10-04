ValuEngine Lowers PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PetroChina from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised PetroChina from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised PetroChina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised PetroChina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PTR opened at $29.14 on Thursday. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43, a PEG ratio of 332.08 and a beta of 0.87.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $59.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a $1.2636 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PetroChina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Support Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.