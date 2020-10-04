ValuEngine Lowers Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $918.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,764,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 138.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,794,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after buying an additional 2,785,278 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 65.7% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 1,564,812 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,212,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after buying an additional 1,077,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

