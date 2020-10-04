ValuEngine Lowers Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.
NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $918.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,764,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 138.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,794,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after buying an additional 2,785,278 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 65.7% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 1,564,812 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,212,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after buying an additional 1,077,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.
