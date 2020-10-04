ValuEngine Lowers RPC (NYSE:RES) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Get RPC alerts:

RES stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. RPC has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of RPC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 351,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RPC by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RPC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.