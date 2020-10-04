ValuEngine Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

