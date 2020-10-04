VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 461,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,343,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $30.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

