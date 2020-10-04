Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,819,378.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $4,706,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,424 shares of company stock worth $17,768,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

VRNS stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.87. The company had a trading volume of 234,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.59. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

