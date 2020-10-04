Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $753.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of -0.04. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

