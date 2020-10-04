Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) vs. Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Financial Comparison

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) and Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Veolia Environnement and Digital Locations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A Digital Locations N/A N/A -5,005.76%

0.5% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Veolia Environnement and Digital Locations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veolia Environnement 2 0 6 0 2.50 Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.23%. Given Veolia Environnement’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veolia Environnement is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veolia Environnement and Digital Locations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veolia Environnement $30.11 billion 0.41 $699.89 million $1.40 15.61 Digital Locations $20,000.00 57.81 $2.94 million N/A N/A

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

Volatility & Risk

Veolia Environnement has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Locations has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veolia Environnement beats Digital Locations on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement S.A. designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure. It also provides waste collection, waste material recovery, waste-to-energy, organic waste material recovery, hazardous waste treatment, dismantling and remediation, urban cleaning, and industrial maintenance and cleaning services. In addition, the company engages in the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling networks; development of energy services to reduce the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings; and optimization of industrial utilities, as well as energy use related to processes and industrial buildings. It offers drinking water to 95 million people; wastewater treatment services to 63 million people; and waste collection services to 43 million people, as well as supplies heating to approximately 8.4 million people. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Aubervilliers, France.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

