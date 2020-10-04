Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Down 13.8% in September

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,735.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $509,111.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,872 shares of company stock worth $9,398,004. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

