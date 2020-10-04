VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0385 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $245,807.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,611.36 or 1.00126266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001518 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000691 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,098,392 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

