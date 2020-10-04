Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.21. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veritone by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Veritone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

