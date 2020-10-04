VeriumReserve Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,021.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $365,164.10 and approximately $1,021.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00438854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,682.33 or 1.00049798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000625 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,913,185 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

